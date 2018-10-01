Mogherini, Hahn express support for FYROM referendum result

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn on Monday expressed their support for the outcome of a referendum to change the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and underlined the "historic opportunity" faced by the Balkan country.

Avoiding reference to the low turnout at the referendum, the EU officials hailed the "peaceful and democratic vote," noting that an "overwhelming majority" supported a deal with Greece to change the country's name and pave the way to accession talks with the EU.

"This is a historic opportunity not only for reconciliation in the region, but also for decisively moving the country forward on its European Union path," the statement said, noting that the next step was for FYROM's Parliament to vote on whether to accept the constitutional changes necessary to ratify the deal.

"It is for all political and institutional actors now to act within their constitutional responsibilities beyond party political lines," the statement added, noting that the EU "will continue to fully support and accompany the country, its institutions and all its citizens."