Zaev says no alternative to deal, asks his people 'not to play games' with country

In a post on Twitter on Monday, following a referendum on Sunday that drew a small turnout in favor of changing the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the country's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev indicated that there was no alternative to the deal with Greece.

"The voices of more than 600,000 citizens constitute an appeal to politicians," he wrote, calling on "responsible leaders" to ensure that FYROM's bid to join NATO is not thwarted.

"There is no alternative solution," urging his people "not to play games" with their country.

