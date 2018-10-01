NATO-EU: FYROM's future is in the hands of its politicians

The future of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will be determined by the decisions made by its politicians in the coming days, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the European Union Donald Tusk said in a joint statement on Monday.

“The name agreement between Athens and Skopje has created a historic opportunity for the country to join the transatlantic and European community as an equal member. This would change the life of the people of the country and that of their children for the better,” Stoltenberg and Tusk said.

In Sunday’s consultative referendum, an "overwhelming majority of those voting" supported that path, they added.

"It is now in the hands of politicians in Skopje to decide on the way forward. The decisions they take in the next days and weeks will determine the fate of their country and their people for many generations to come. We encourage them to seize this historic opportunity."

In Sunday's vote, people backed overwhelmingly the name deal struck with Greece but participation in the poll reached just 36.91 percent - much lower than the 50 percent threshold required to make it legal.

Changing elements of the country's constitution is part of the terms agreed last June for Greece to lift its veto on FYROM's entry to the EU and NATO.