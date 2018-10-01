EcoCity Forum to take place in Thessaloniki

“EcoCity Forum 2018: Circular Economy in Smart Cities” is taking place in Thessaloniki from Wednesday to Friday, organized by Athens-based urban nonprofit organization EcoCity.



This “multilateral intellectual event,” billed as the first of its kind in Europe, will focus on the dissemination of collective global knowledge on circular economy issues, as well as on raising public awareness and mobilizing national and regional administration toward interconnectedness regarding today’s global challenges.