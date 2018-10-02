Two disused quarries, one in Koropi, eastern Attica, and the other in Megara, western Attica, have been picked for use as sanitary landfills for managing the Greek capital’s waste, along with a facility under construction at Grammatiko, also in eastern Attica, Kathimerini has learned.

The three new facilities are seen replacing the city’s main landfill, at Fyli, which has landed Greece in the European Commission’s bad books on several occasions for violating environmental regulations, costing the country millions of euros in fines.

However, spurces have suggested that it is unlikely the sites at Koropi and Megara will be ready before the Fyli facility reaches capacity in 2021 (at the latest), as the municipal authorities concerned are expected to oppose the plan, while it will also take more than a year of studies before the construction projects can even be put to tender.