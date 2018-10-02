It’s been 15 years since a Greek government last tried to implement a waste treatment plan that would benefit the wider Athens area.

During those 15 years, many made a career out of resisting any solution that was proposed – they even reached the point of creating a resistance movement of sorts to any proposal.

In the meantime, Greece has been slapped with fines totaling millions of euros for repeatedly failing to comply with European Union regulations on waste.

Moreover, authorities have squandered large amounts of community funds and the country continues to lag far behind its first-world peers in that respect.

Unfortunately, when it comes to waste management Greece is basically paying the price of populism and cheap politicking.

Now the political forces that engaged in blanket rejectionism are trying to come up with a solution to this chronic problem.

Still, better late than never.