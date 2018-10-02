Search continues for elderly couple missing in Evia flood

The search for an elderly couple that went missing in a flash flood on the island of Evia over the weekend continued at first light on Tuesday, with dozens of rescue workers and a drone scouring the area around the village of Mantoudi for the pair.

Rescue workers located the couple's car once the floodwaters from a freak cyclone receded near the eastern Evia village on Sunday evening. The vehicle's doors were open, suggesting the man and woman ran when the car started being swept up by the powerful torrent.

In the meantime, authorities were able to repair a large section of the roads around Mantoudi that collapsed in the flood, cutting off circulation in and out of the village. Crews continued to be busy in other parts of the island on Tuesday, as well, clearing away debris and making repairs to roads, electricity poles and other infrastructure damaged by the Mediterranean storm.