Head of Greece's Euro Parliament information office suspended amid fraud probe

The head of European Parliament's information office in Greece, Leonidas Antonakopoulos, has been suspended from duty along with two unnamed colleagues amid an investigation by the European anti-fraud office (OLAF).

“There are serious doubts concerning certain economic transactions conducted by these specific individuals,” European Parliament deputy spokesperson Marjory van den Broeke told Kathimerini on Tuesday.

“OLAF conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and concluded that a full investigation needs to follow,” she added, without clarifying when this is expected to take place.

Van den Broeke did not name the other two officials who have been suspended as the investigation is still ongoing.

The exact nature of the suspect transactions has also not been made public.