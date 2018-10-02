Princess Chelsea | Athens | October 5

New Zealand-based indie/pop artist Princess Chelsea will perform in Athens for the first time on Friday, October 5, in a show at the Fuzz Live Music Club. The singer is best known in Greece for her hit “The Cigarette Duet,” featuring Jonathan Bree. The opening act on the night will be Greek indie-pop band Le Page. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 17 euros pre-sale, 20 euros online and 23 at the door.



Fuzz Live Music Club, 1 Patriarchou Ioakim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817, www.fuzzclub.gr