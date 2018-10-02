 Ida Nielsen | Athens | October 5-8

Danish composer and multi-instrumentalist Ida Nielsen, known to many for her work with the late superstar Prince, inaugurates the Half Note jazz club's new season with a series of shows from October 5 to 8. The inspired bass player will be accompanied by her band, the Funkbots, in a career-spanning set that will also include highlights from her time working with Prince. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.viva.gr, Evripidis bookstores and by calling 210.921.3310, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr