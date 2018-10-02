Hundreds of tourists stranded on Greek islands after budget carrier folds

Nordic budget airline Primera Air declared bankruptcy on Monday, stranding hundreds of tourists on the Greek islands and leaving them scrambling for a way to get back home.

“On this sad day we are saying goodbye to all of you,” the airline wrote in a note on its website dated September 30. “With a great regret, we must inform you that Primera Air will cease all operations on the midnight of October 1st, 2018 and enter administration process, after 14 years of operations.”

The move left some 400 passengers stranded at the Cretan airport of Hania, while there were also reports of Primera Air passengers looking for flights out on the island of Zakynthos as well.

The carrier also had services to Athens, Rhodes, Kos and the Peloponnese, but it was not clear whether it had any passengers in these destinations.