Stoltenberg: FYROM can only join NATO if it implements name deal

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) can only become member of the NATO military alliance if it implements an accord with Greece to change the country’s name, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.



The NATO chief spoke after the agreement won overwhelming support in a referendum Sunday, but with low voter turnout.



“I welcome the ‘yes’ vote in Macedonia’s name referendum,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying Tuesday.



Although there was a clear majority in favor of the name deal that would open FYROM's door to NATO and EU membership, Stoltenberg said, turnout was “not as high as many had hoped,” he added.