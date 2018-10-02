Justice minister meets US envoy
Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou met on Tuesday with the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, according to a ministry press release.
The press release did not provide details on the talks, but ministry sources said discussions may have focused on issues that are of interest to the United States, such as the granting of furloughs to convicted terrorists and relevant security issues.