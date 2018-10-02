NEWS |

 
NEWS

Justice minister meets US envoy

IOANNA MANDROU

TAGS: Diplomacy

Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou met on Tuesday with the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, according to a ministry press release.

The press release did not provide details on the talks, but ministry sources said discussions may have focused on issues that are of interest to the United States, such as the granting of furloughs to convicted terrorists and relevant security issues. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 