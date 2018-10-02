Four caught as police break up burglary ring in Athens
Four women, aged between 17 and 34, faced an Athens prosecutor Tuesday after being caught in the act of breaking into a house in the affluent southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.
The four suspects were arrested by police after the person who lived at the property saw them trying to enter his home and telephoned the authorities.
An investigation by the Glyfada police department linked the four women to another four break-ins in the area.