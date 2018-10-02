Father and son released from custody in Turkish-occupied Cyprus

A father and son who were arrested in northern Cyprus on Saturday have been released from custody after being fined 215 euros each for illegally crossing into a military zone.



The two Greek Cypriots, 47-year-old Anastasis Martis and his son Michalis, aged 25, had been arrested by Turkish-Cypriot police for “illegally entering a military zone” while driving in the area of Strovilia on Saturday afternoon.



The two men appeared before a Turkish-Cypriot judge on Monday and were each fined 1,500 Turkish lira before they were released.



The father and son had been on a mission to see the house of their family, which was forced to leave the north during the Turkish invasion.