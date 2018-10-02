New ‘patriotic’ political party named Force of Hellenism

The name of the new political party formed by Dimitris Kammenos, an ultranationalist lawmaker who parted ways with coalition partner Independent Greeks in the summer over the Macedonia name deal, and Takis Baltakos, an ultra-conservative senior official in the New Democracy government of Antonis Samaras, is Force of Hellenism.

During a press conference Tuesday, both men said their move was a response to “the need for a truly patriotic party” which will take part in the next national elections.

Kammenos will be the party’s president and Baltakos its general secretary.

They said the party aims to embrace Orthodox Christianity and cover the political space between conservative New Democracy and extreme-right Golden Dawn.

Kammenos said the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia should be “torn up” – in line with party’s fundamental motto that “Macedonia is Greek.”