Cleanup efforts under way in Zorbas’s wake

A bulldozer collects debris from a beach in the seaside resort of Loutraki, west of Athens, on Tuesday in the wake of a tropical-type storm dubbed Zorbas that wreaked widespread damage over the weekend. Rescue workers on Tuesday continued their search for an elderly couple from Mantoudi, Evia, and a 73-year-old farmer from Magnesia who have been unaccounted for since Saturday when the storm battered parts of the Greek mainland. On Monday members of Greece’s EMAK search and rescue unit located, alive and well, a 27-year-old man who also went missing on Evia over the weekend. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]