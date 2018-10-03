Pensions were subjected to outrageous cuts during the final phase of Greece’s bailout programs as a result of the painful compromise that the leftist-led government was led to after the opportunistic antics of 2015.

Avoiding further reductions to pensions would be fair and welcome. And it should be the aim of every political party in Greece.



If this were to be accomplished, it would be only thanks to the citizens of this country who have made enormous economic sacrifices, paying unreasonable taxes and social security contributions to the state.