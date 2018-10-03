New Democracy to unveil new party logo

New Democracy’s new logo will get its first airing on Thursday, the party has said.



The new logo is expected to be unveiled by conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an event marking the party’s 44th anniversary at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex.



The ND logo last got a redesign in 2011, ditching the trademark flaming torch, under then conservative leader Antonis Samaras.