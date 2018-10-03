US ambassador visits Alexandroupoli, holds talks on energy security

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday arrived at the northern Greek coastal town of Alexandroupoli where he met with deputy regional governor of Evros, Dimitris Petrovic.



In a message on his Twitter account, Pyatt said the two men discussed the potential for energy growth, investments and development for the region. Talks also focused on initiatives to boost Greece’s energy resilience, strengthen regional markets and create new opportunities for business, he said.



Later on Wednesday, the American ambassador met with Alexandroupoli Mayor Vangelis Lampakis for talks on the city’s role in Europe’s energy future as well as efforts to attract US investment.

