ADEDY protesters barge into Finance Ministry in Athens
About 30 members of Greece’s civil servants’ union (ADEDY) protesting government plans to abolish the benefits and status of arduous and unhealthy professions on Wednesday stormed the Finance Ministry in Athens demanding that they meet with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to discuss the issue.
Earlier on Wednesday unionists held a rally outside the State General Accounting Office.