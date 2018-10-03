ND chief slams ELME decision to turn down donation

The conservative opposition leader on Wednesday slammed a decision by a teachers’ union in central Greece to turn down a private donation in protest at the alleged commodification of the country’s public education system.



In a statement posted on social media, Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized what he described as a “phobic mentality that wants schools and universities cut off from society.”



The New Democracy leader added that private donations should be welcome when they are beneficial to the public interest, “like in all advanced countries across the world.”



The Magnisia branch of the State High School Teachers’ Association (ELME) earlier in the week turned down a reported donation by the Bodossakis Foundation, saying “rejects the logic of donations [because] it substitutes the state’s responsibility and obligation with regards to the operation of public schools.”



ELME also called upon the Education Ministry to bar private firms from entering school grounds “on the pretext of sponsorship programs.”



Speaking to Kathimerini, Maria Fola, head of communications at Bodossakis Foundation, said that the organization has so far only conducted a survey to explore educational needs in the area, adding that no specific donation has been awarded.