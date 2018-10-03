Petit Paris d'Athenes | Athens | October 4-14

A mural by Gabriel Pagonis created for the 2013 festival.

The sixth edition of the French Institute's Petit Paris d'Athenes initiative celebrates the great osmosis of cultures in central Athens with the participation of more than 500 artists, creators and thinkers from Greece and other parts of the world. Events take place in various locations around Omonia Square, Victoria Square, Metaxourgeio, Aghios Pavlos Church and the Larissis and Peloponissou train stations that symbolize the combination of Athens's urban culture and Greek folk tradition with foreign influences from immigrants, travelers and visitors, such as streets, squares, parks, music schools and stages, galleries, historic buildings, hotels and other alternative venues. For more details, visit www.mikroparisi.com or the festival's temporary office at the Wyndham Grand hotel (2 Megalou Alexandrou, Metaxourgeio).