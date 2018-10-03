Street Magazine Art | Thessaloniki | To October 10

Greek nongovernmental organization Schedia, which also publishes the country’s only street magazine of the same name – a source of income and support for Greece's homeless and poor since 2013 – has called on its members and supporters to create decorative household items out of recycled issues of the magazine. These objects are now on display in an exhibition at Toms Flagship Store (22 Tsimiski) in Thessaloniki through October 10, and are also available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale of the items – which range from plant pots, bowls and wastepaper baskets to jewelry, clocks and lampshades – will go toward the NGO. Admission is free of charge. To find out more about the good work being done by the organization, visit www.shedia.gr.