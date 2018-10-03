Lyn Gardner | Athens | October 4

Distinguished British theater critic, writer and journalist Lyn Gardner, who works for The Guardian and The Stage, is coming to Athens as part of a British Council program titled “Culture After Brexit,” exploring what UK’s the cultural relationship with Europe might be like after the country leaves the bloc. At the discussion being hosted by Bios, Gardner will talk about the impact of the economic crisis on culture and the arts, the new reality to be shaped after Brexit and the political shift in Europe, as well as the future of theater and the performing arts. The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Bios, 84 Pireos, Kerameikos,

tel 210.342.5335