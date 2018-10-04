Skai TV journalist falls victim to violent burglary

A 27-year-old journalist was attacked by a burglar while in her home with her 2-year-old child in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

The woman, who works for Skai TV, said that she was putting her child to sleep when the burglar entered her home and hit her over the head with a heavy object before tying her up with a sheet and gagging her with tape.

She said that he then started to hit her, demanding to know where her money and jewelry were, before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

She eventually managed to untie herself after two hours.

Police have launched an investigation to find the culprit.