London conference on the EquiFund for startups

The optimum use of the EquiFund’s 400 million euros for startups in Greece is the topic of Reload Greece’s fifth annual conference, titled “RG Connect: Where Challenges Meet Solvers,” at Prince Philip House in London this Saturday.



The event will focus on the practical steps needed to efficiently utilize the momentum stemming from the launch of the EquiFund, one of the European Investment Fund’s biggest investments in a single country in Europe.



Speakers will include four representatives of the investment funds that have undertaken the administration of the subsidies for startups, along with Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis and investors from Britain, the US and Greece.