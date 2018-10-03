Missing farmer, 73, found dead in Magnesia area

Rescue workers on Wednesday found the body of a 73-year-old farmer from Magnesia who had been unaccounted for since Saturday when the tropical-type storm Zorbas battered parts of the Greek mainland.

According to the head of the regional fire service, Haralambos Pozoglou, the man was found at an altitude of 1,500 meters in the region of Kokkinos Vrachos. According to local reports, he had gone missing after heading out to his farm to round up his animals when bad weather hit the area on Saturday.



Meanwhile on Wednesday rescue workers continued their search for an elderly couple who went missing in Mantoudi, Evia, over the weekend.

On Monday members of Greece’s EMAK search and rescue unit located a 27-year-old man who also went missing on Evia.

As a post-storm cleanup continued across much of the country, Civil Protection General Secretary Yiannis Tafyllis declared much of the Peloponnese and Thessaly to be in a state of emergency.