Church officials to meet with political party leaders

The Association of Greek Clerics said on Wednesday it will soon hold meetings with leaders of parties in Parliament ahead of the constitutional review in October which will seek a separation of Church and state.

Among the issues of concern for clerics is the possibility that some 9,000 of them will be removed from the state’s payroll.

Meanwhile, Greece’s Westernization at the expense of its past was raised during a meeting of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece on Wednesday.

Bishop Ioannis of Lagada rued that the Greek people are being alienated from their Orthodox Christian roots due to imported ideas and lifestyles.