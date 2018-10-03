Public sector workers take grievances to ministry

Public sector workers broke into a meeting room at the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, demanding talks with Minister Euclid Tsakalotos. The raid took place during a 24-hour strike protesting cutbacks imposed by the country’s creditors. Tsakalotos, who on Wednesday met with MPs of leftist SYRIZA to discuss the prospects for the non-implementation of planned pension cuts in January, is to see the public sector workers next week. The minister told MPs he was confident there will be no cuts, adding that he will have a clearer overview once EU officials have seen Greece’s budget later this month. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]