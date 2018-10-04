NEWS |

 
Moving truck catches fire on Egnatia highway

TAGS: Transport

A fire broke out on a truck travelling on a vertical road of Egnatia highway in central Macedonia on Thursday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The blaze appears to have started at the vehicle’s engine, the news agency said, adding that the driver abandoned the truck in time, without being injured.

Firemen sent at the scene temporarily halted traffic towards Thessaloniki to put out the fire.

