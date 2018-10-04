Relative of Mati fire victims seeks answers on activity of firefighting helicopters

A Greek woman who lost her husband and two children in the deadly wildfire in east Attica last July has submitted a request to authorities asking them to respond to whether firefighting helicopters were grounded on the day of the deadly blaze.



Varvara Fytrou, whose husband Grigoris, 54, daughter Evita, 13, and son Andreas, 11, perished when trapped on a cliff by the fire on July 23, is calling on the fire service, the relevant ministries, the civil protection secretariat and judicial authorities to clarify whether available helicopters participated in the firefighting efforts, a development which may have affected the outcome of the blaze.



In August, Fytrou filed a criminal lawsuit against seven officials, asserting they share the blame for the blaze that killed dozens.



The lawsuit names former citizens' protection minister Nikos Toskas, former interior minister Panos Skourletis, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou, former general secretary for civil protection Yiannis Kapakis, Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis and the former chiefs of the Greek fire service and police.



The wildfire claimed 99 lives and destroyed thousands of properties and businesses.