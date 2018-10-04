The government’s 2019 draft budget does not include revenues from a controversial excise tax on wine, which means the measure has been abolished, Kathimerini understands.



Deputy Agricultural Development Minister Vasilis Kokkalis reportedly informed representatives of the Greek wine sector on the development during an ongoing meeting held in Athens on Thursday, sources told the paper.



The special consumption tax has been in place since January 2016 and sees 0.15 euros added to the cost of a 750 ml bottle of wine or 0.20 euros to a 1-liter bottle.



In early September, the Council of State cancelled the tax after a legal challenge by the Greek Wine Federation, the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece (EDOAO), and other wine associations.



Once the ruling has been published, the levy will be abolished automatically.