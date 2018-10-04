Greek finance minister says sour loans at banks 'totally manageable'MICHELE KAMBAS
Greece’s finance minister said on Thursday the challenge of wrestling down non performing loans at the country’s commercial banks was ‘totally manageable’.
Euclid Tsakalotos told lawmakers all Greek banks had reached and exceeded targets set on reducing their stockpile of bad loans. [Reuters]