Vinyl Market | Athens | October 5-7

Thousands of records running the gamut from blues, jazz and funk to Latin, rock, pop and other genres will be on sale from October 5 to 7 at the annual Vinyl Market at the Technopolis cultural complex, with DJ sets providing a musical backdrop. Opening hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge.
Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325