Beyond the Event | Thessaloniki | To October 25

The British Council presents “Beyond the Event,” an exhibition organized in cooperation with the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography as part of this year’s PhotoBiennale festival and curated by established British-Cypriot photographer George Georgiou at the Eirmos Gallery. In the exhibition, Georgiou presents his most recent work in the form of a dialogue with images captured by Thessaloniki photographer Yannis Stylianou half a century ago. Georgiou photographed parades in various US cities against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in a series titled “In the Company of Strangers: Americans Parade (2016-17).” Half a century earlier Stylianou photographed the March 25 national Independence Day parade in Thessaloniki, emphatically ignoring the official event and turning his lens instead on the restlessness of the crowd. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6.30 to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Eirmos Gallery, 17 Nikis, tel 2310.222.863