King Lear | Athens | October 5 & 23

In cooperation with the British Embassy and the British Council in Athens, the Athens Concert Hall is screening a performance of Jonathan Munby's brilliant production of Shakespeare's “King Lear,” starring Ian McKellen, recorded at the Duke of York's Theater in London’s West End. The production has received widespread critical acclaim and is considered one of the best portrayals of the tragic hero. The screenings take place on October 5 and 23, starting at 9 p.m., and will have Greek subtitles. Admission costs 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333