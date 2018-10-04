IFRC threatens Greek chapter with expulsion after failing to complete reforms

The Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) is facing the possibility of expulsion from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) after the latter said the Greek chapter failed to fulfil commitments required to restore its credibility.



According to information, IFRC officials informed HRC’s head, Nikos Economopoulos, and board members that it will soon decide whether to disassociate itself from the NGO.



IFRC requested months ago that HRC calls elections on June 3, change the NGO’s articles of association to allow new volunteers to join and hold elections again based on the new statute by early October.



The new board elected in June was transitional, with a limited mandate to prepare and adopt the new statute, but also to organize the second elections.



However, the board failed to approve the new statute by September or hold new elections.



The HRC’s former president, Andreas Martinis, is accused of embezzling millions of euros in state aid, as well as money laundering.