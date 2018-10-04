New Democracy unveils new party logo

New Democracy has unveiled its new logo, an abstract design merging the conservatives’ trademark flaming torch with the party’s initials.



The new logo, which was designed by Fanouris Moraitis, was unveiled by conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an event marking the party’s 44th anniversary at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex on Thursday.



“We are proud of our party’s contribution. At the same time however, we feel the weight of responsibility toward the future. We ought to become better. This is the only way to shape the society that we deserve,” Mitsotakis said in his opening remarks.

“We vision is that every Greek will be able to freely materialize their own vision,” he said.



The ND logo last got a redesign in 2011 under then conservative leader Antonis Samaras.

