Percentage of Greeks at risk of poverty declines

In 2017, 18.1 percent of Greece’s population were at risk of poverty, marginally lower than the 18.2 percent estimated in 2016, the Greek statistical authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.



According to a survey conducted on a sample of 6,176 households around the country, average monthly spending on purchases totaled 1,415 euros (547.51 euros per person).



The largest portion of average household spending went on food (20.4 percent), followed by housing (14.1 percent), transport (12.9 percent) and education services (3.2 percent), according to the survey.



[Xinhua]