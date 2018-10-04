Federico Macheda., Panathinaikos's scorer, celebrates with Costas Apostolakis who provided him with a perfect cross.

Panathinaikos, Panionios and Iraklis have taken a leap toward advancing to the knockout stages of the Greek Cup after their midweek victories.

In games postponed from the previous week, the three teams scored wins that put them on pole position for graduating from the group stage, and proved their defense is in good shape as neither of them conceded any goals.

Panathinaikos added another win to its five league victories to date beating host Panetolikos 1-0 at Agrinio on Tuesday. Italian center forward Federico Macheda produced a delightful chip that won the game for the Greens six minutes from time.

Then on Wednesday Panionios defeated Larissa 2-0 at home through beautiful strikes by Srdjan Spiridonovic and Giorgos Masouras, one in each half.

Iraklis Thessalonikis saw off debutant Thyella Kamariou 3-0 away, somewhat spoiling the first ever game that a team from Santorini has played at the group stage of the Greek Cup. The match was actually hosted on nearby Naxos as the ground at Kamari was not deemed ready for the encounter.

The date for the other Cup game from the first round that has been postponed, between AEK and Lamia, has not been set yet.