Erdogan: Referendum on EU accession may suit Turkey

A referendum on accession to the European Union may suit Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, adding that he would discuss taking such a step with colleagues.

Erdogan has long been exasperated by Turkey’s slow-moving bid to join the union.

"It is 2018 and they are still keeping us waiting," he said at a forum in Istanbul. "It is for us to go to 81 million people and see what decision the 81 million people give," he said, referring to Turkey’s electorate. [Reuters]

