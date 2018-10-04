SYRIZA attacks conservatives’ ‘neoliberal’ policy program

Ruling SYRIZA on Thursday attacked the conservative opposition saying that its policy program amounts to a “mishmash of neoliberal ideas aimed at dismantling the welfare state and serving big interests.”



SYRIZA issued the statement after ND chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday once more called for early elections “so that the country can restore its credibility and return to international markets.”



Mitsotakis was speaking at an event in Athens marking the conservative party’s 44th anniversary, during which he unveiled the party’s new logo.



“When New Democracy and Kyriakos Mitsotakis refer to something ‘new’ it amounts to nothing other than a marriage of convenience between far right populism and extreme neoliberals,” SYRIZA said.