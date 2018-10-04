Turkey warns Cyprus over gas exploration

Turkey on Thursday reacted angrily to a decision by the government of Cyprus to invite companies to bid on a new energy exploration zone off the island’s coast, known as block 7.



In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that “the decision by the Greek-Cypriot government is proof that the equal rights and interests of the Turkish-Cypriot side with regard to the island’s natural resources continue to be ignored.” It added that the Turkish-Cypriot community are “co-owners” of the island.



The ministry statement also said that Cyprus’s decision “violates the rights of our country stemming from international law.” It said that any exploratory activities can only take place with Turkey’s permission.



Ankara said it will continue to take all the necessary measures to protect its rights and will not allow any third party to conduct exploratory activities for the development of hydrocarbon fields in the region.