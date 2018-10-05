The Environment Ministry has given the go-ahead for the construction of a large biological waste treatment facility and sewage network which will serve the municipalities of Rafina-Pikermi and Spata-Artemida in eastern Attica.

The next step is the submission by Greece of an application for European Union funding which will pave the way for the launch of four tenders – one for the waste treatment facility and three for the sewage network – in early 2019.

The facility will seek to resolve the country’s waste management problems and will be the first in the country equipped with a large-scale water reuse system that will process an average of 32,500 cubic meters of waste per day.

Budgeted at 220 million euros, the project will serve some 180,000 people residing in the two municipalities and the areas of Neos Voutzas and Mati in Nea Makri, as well Argithea and Bouras in Paiania.