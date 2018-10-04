Only one in six homes in Greece is insured, which highlights the extent of untapped business opportunities in the sector, according to a survey by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE).

According to the database of EAEE’s members, the number of insured homes in Greece was just over 1 million in 2017, out of a total 6.4 million as shown by Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data. ELSTAT’s 2011 population-housing census had shown there were 4.1 million buildings housing 6.4 million homes (independent houses and apartments).

EAEE’s 33 member-companies that are involved in the property insurance sector had insured almost 1.1 million houses by the end of 2017, along with 228,000 other properties, which included 9,966 hotels, 2,006 logistics units and 7,354 photovoltaic installations.