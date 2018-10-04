Olympiakos surrendered its early lead as it crumbled at Milan to concede three goals in 10 minutes, but PAOK built on its own early lead to defeat host BATE Borisov in Thursday’s group games for the Europa League.



AC Milan beat Olympiakos 3-1 at the San Siro despite the Greeks’ lead up to the 70th minute through a Miguel Angel Guerrero strike on the 14th minute.



The Reds, featuring a completely changed lineup from the home loss to PAOK on Sunday, appeared to hold on to their advantage against a frustrated Milan. However the introduction of Patrick Cutrone and Hakan Calhanoglu tipped the balance in the Italians’ favor.



It was Cutrone who equalized for the hosts on the 79th and Calhanoglu who fed Gonzalo Higuain six minutes later and the Argentine made it 2-1 for Milan. Then Calhanoglu spotted Cutrone in the box and he sealed it for the “Rossoneri”.



Olympiakos is therefore left with one points from two games in the group and will face Dudelange of Luxembourg in its next two games.



PAOK, on the other hand, enjoyed a dream start to its game against BATE in Belarus to win 4-1 and claim its first points in the group.



Aleksandar Prijovic opened the score with barely six minutes on the clock. The goal stunned the hosts who were unable to cope with the Greeks’ pressure.



PAOK’s Brazilian winger Leo Jaba made the most of that from the left flank and scored twice within six minutes, on the 11th and the 17th to take the game beyond the hosts. He finished his best game with PAOK bagging two goals and two assists.



Substitute Maksim Skavysh headed home BATE’s consolation on the 61st minute, before Jaba fed Dimitris Pelkas who made it 4-1 for PAOK on the 73rd.



Up next PAOK faces two matches with Hungarian champion Vidi.



Also on Thursday Apollon Limassol remarkably back from 2-0 down to Marseille at home (in Nicosia) to draw 2-2, with the equalizer coming on the 90th minute.