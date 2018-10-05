In sign of rift, meeting between Vartholomaios, Ieronymos canceled

The cancellation Thursday of a scheduled meeting in Athens between Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Archbishop Ieronymos has fuelled speculation about a rift between the two.



Church of Greece officials said the meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to Ieronymos’s work obligations ahead of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, also on Friday.



However, observers say the decision reflects sour relations between the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriachate and the Church of Greece.



The two sides are currently locked in a legal dispute over the Aghios Georgios church built at the Prombona estate in Ano Patissia, north of central Athens.



On Thursday, Vartholomaios held a service for the victims of last July’s wildfires in the seaside village of Mati, in eastern Attica. The service was attended by the mayors of Rafina and Marathon, Evangelos Bournous and Ilias Psinakis, as well as victims’ relatives.