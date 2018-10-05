Iraqi migrant, 32, injured in Diavata brawl

A 32-year-old Iraqi national was hurt in a brawl involving up to 60 migrants at the state-run reception facility nearby Diavata, in northern Greece, authorities said Friday.



Authorities said the victim had been hit with some sort of sharp object and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.



Police stepped in to quell the feud between rival groups that began late Thursday and lasted for about 20 minutes.



Last week, a 31-year-old Syrian national was killed in a violent altercation at a migrant processing center north of Athens.