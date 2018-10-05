Teachers, students protest outside Education Ministry
Teachers and students were on Friday rallying outside the Education Ministry in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi demanding more hirings of teachers for state schools.
Representatives of the Greek Teachers Federation (DOE) and the State secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) were expected to meet with Education Minister Costas Gavroglou to voice their demands.
No more details were immediately available.