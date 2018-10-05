NEWS |

 
NEWS

Teachers, students protest outside Education Ministry

TAGS: Education, Protest, Rally

Teachers and students were on Friday rallying outside the Education Ministry in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi demanding more hirings of teachers for state schools.

Representatives of the Greek Teachers Federation (DOE) and the State secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) were expected to meet with Education Minister Costas Gavroglou to voice their demands.

No more details were immediately available.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 